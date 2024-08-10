|
10.08.2024 17:05:00
After Soaring 400% Over the Past 5 Years, Can Broadcom Still Deliver Market-Beating Returns in the Future?
Investing in semiconductor stocks has generally been a great move in recent years. And Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) has been no exception to that. In five years, it has accumulated incredible gains for investors. Not only has it appreciated in value over that time, but the stock has also grown its dividend at a fairly high rate, making it an attractive investment option for both growth and dividend investors.But can the stock continue building off these gains and continue to be a market-beating investment to hang on to for the foreseeable future? Let's take a look at the company's financials, fundamentals, and valuation to help answer that question.A big reason to be bullish on Broadcom's future is the role it may play in artificial intelligence (AI). The company designs and develops semiconductors and infrastructure software solutions. It offers enterprise automation services, which help companies manage workloads across complex platforms and systems, providing them with "a single control point for all automation."
