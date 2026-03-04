RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
04.03.2026 18:00:00
After Soaring Nearly 1,300% in 5 Years, Can Nvidia's Stock Still Rise Higher?
If you were fortunate enough to invest in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) five years ago, you're sitting on some significant gains. The chipmaker's stock has soared close to 1,300% during that stretch. To put into terms just how incredible that is, consider that the S&P 500 has risen by just 78% over that same period. Nvidia has blown past those returns. It's been a tremendously strong growth stock to own. But with such massive gains already factored into its share price, it begs the question of whether it can still be a good buy today. Nvidia is the most valuable company in the world, with a market cap of $4.4 trillion. Even simply doubling in value from this type of valuation wouldn't be easy.Is it time for growth investors to finally move on from Nvidia, or can it still continue to be a good market-beating investment?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|RISE Inc.
|30,00
|-3,23%