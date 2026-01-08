RISE Aktie
WKN: 915677 / ISIN: JP3794400006
|
08.01.2026 13:45:00
After Soaring Nearly 240% in 2025, Can Oklo's Stock Continue to Rise Higher This Year?
Oklo (NYSE: OKLO) had a tremendous year in 2025, with its valuation rising by 238% -- and that's with it experiencing a decline in the last few months. The company, which makes nuclear reactors and says it can recycle nuclear waste, has captivated investors who see it as a promising long-term energy investment.There is significant risk with the stock, however. The company isn't generating any revenue yet, which also means that it's burning through cash. That trend may continue for a while. But with its growth potential, does the possible upside outweigh the risks with Oklo, and can this continue to be a good stock to own in 2026?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!