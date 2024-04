After SoundHound AI Stock Soared as Much as 320%, 1 Wall Street Analyst Thinks It's Falling to $1. Here Are 3 Things Smart Investors Should Know.

Euphoria surrounding artificial intelligence (AI) has helped fuel the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite to record levels this year. Indeed, the "Magnificent Seven" stocks -- Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, and Tesla -- garner the majority of AI hype and have collectively played a big role in pushing the market higher.But outside of mega-cap tech, one small AI player in the voice-recognition market has emerged. Shares in SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) soared as high as 320% earlier this year after news that Nvidia made an investment in the company.Although the momentum has cooled a bit, SoundHound AI stock is still up more than 90% so far in 2024. Considering that SoundHound AI was a penny stock at the beginning of the year, investors may want to think twice before pouring into this unique AI opportunity.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel