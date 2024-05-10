|
10.05.2024 10:00:00
After Strong Q1 Results Powered by Artificial Intelligence, Is Now the Time to Buy Amazon Stock?
Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) reported solid first-quarter results with revenue increasing 13% year over year to $143.3 billion and earnings per share (EPS) more than tripling to $0.98. However, it was the company's commentary around artificial intelligence (AI) that should get investors most excited.If there has been one knock against Amazon recently, it's the fact the company's market-leading cloud business, Amazon Web Services (AWS), has been losing share to Microsoft's Azure and Alphabet's Google Cloud. And while AWS did not grow as quickly as these two competitors in the first quarter, its revenue still increased 17% year over year from a higher base to reach $25 billion. By comparison, Azure grew revenue 31%, while Google Cloud revenue climbed 28% over the same period.
