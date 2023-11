After Surging 17.1% In 1 Day, Is This Dividend King's Epic Turnaround Over or Just Beginning?

Target (NYSE: TGT) stock surged 17.1% on Wednesday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. The retail giant is showing a lot of improvements, mainly in its profitability. However, its sales were down 4.3% compared to Q3 2022.Let's discuss the good and the bad about where Target stands today, the status of its turnaround, and why Target and its 52 consecutive years of dividend increases make it a Dividend King worth buying and holding.Even after Wednesday's epic rally, Target stock is up less than 4% in the last three months, down 12.8% year to date, and down 50.8% over the last two years. The main driver behind Target's epic fall from grace is a lower operating margin, lower operating income, and a less profitable business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel