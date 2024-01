After Surging 50.8% in 2023, Does This Top Vanguard ETF Have More Room to Run in 2024?

2023 was the year of megacap tech stocks. The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEMKT: MGK) had a monster year, surging over 50% and outperforming the Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500.Here's why this exchange-traded-fund (ETF) is a good way to play a sustained rally in growth stocks, why it has the potential to be a foundational holding, and some of the risks of buying the fund now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel