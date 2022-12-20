After Taking a Beating in 2022, Can Upstart Return to Growth Stock Status in 2023?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

At the end of the first quarter of 2022, management at Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was highlighting its seventh profitable quarter in a row and fourth straight quarter of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth. By the end of the second quarter, the Federal Reserve had raised interest rates by 150 basis points. And when Upstart reported its second-quarter results in August, the business had run into a wall. Revenue growth dropped to 18% year over year. The stock is now down 90% year to date -- a thoroughly demoralizing year for Upstart investors. The sheer drop in its stock price means the market has been questioning whether Upstart will return to its top-dog status in 2023 or remain lackluster.