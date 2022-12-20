|
20.12.2022 13:33:00
After Taking a Beating in 2022, Can Upstart Return to Growth Stock Status in 2023?
At the end of the first quarter of 2022, management at Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was highlighting its seventh profitable quarter in a row and fourth straight quarter of triple-digit year-over-year revenue growth. By the end of the second quarter, the Federal Reserve had raised interest rates by 150 basis points. And when Upstart reported its second-quarter results in August, the business had run into a wall. Revenue growth dropped to 18% year over year. The stock is now down 90% year to date -- a thoroughly demoralizing year for Upstart investors. The sheer drop in its stock price means the market has been questioning whether Upstart will return to its top-dog status in 2023 or remain lackluster.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!