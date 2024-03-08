|
08.03.2024 13:56:00
After Target's Q4 Numbers, I'll Stick With Walmart Stock
From a distance, the two retailers look similar enough. By and large, most things you can buy from one, you can also buy from the other. Target's (NYSE: TGT) recently reported fourth-quarter numbers, however, are a reminder of why Walmart (NYSE: WMT) is the better investment of the two options right now.The market overwhelmingly disagrees with my argument, by the way. Target shares soared to the tune of 12% on Tuesday following the release of its Q4 results.The company handily topped earnings estimates of $2.42 per share by posting a profit of $2.98, well up from the year-ago comparison of $1.89 per share. Margins were better too. Target also unveiled several new growth initiatives, including a subscription-based same-day delivery program. Guidance for the fiscal year that began in February is in line with estimates as well.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
