21.09.2022 03:00:40
After the 2022 Downturn, The World Will End Up With *More* Millionaires
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.The economy might have more inflation than a tire repair shop and supply chains might have more backups than campsite plumbing, but that won't stop tens of millions of people from joining the millionaire class over the next three years, according to new Credit Suisse research.To be sure, the market downturn has hardly spared the uber-wealthy. In the first six months of this year, the world's 500 richest people lost a combined $1.4 trillion in wealth, Credit Suisse noted in its Global Wealth Report 2022 released Tuesday. But the elite Swiss lender expects a speedy recovery from the lingering effects of inflation, pandemic, and war. Credit Suisse predicts there will be over 87.5 million people with $1 million or more in wealth by 2026, up from 62.5 million in 2021. China alone will nearly double its millionaire population, from 6.2 million to 12.2 million, despite regulatory crackdowns on tech and strict pandemic restrictions. Overall, the Middle Kingdom will be the cornerstone of emerging economies that drive growth:Continue reading
