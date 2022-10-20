Zur Rose Group AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

After the first nine months, the Zur Rose Group is at the upper end of targets for revenue and EBITDA for 2022



20.10.2022 / 07:01 CET/CEST



Frauenfeld, 20 October 2022 Press release Revenue performance as expected, strong growth once again in Switzerland

Roll-out of e-prescriptions in Germany picking up speed; further redemption options needed

medpex integration will be completed as planned by the end of October

Actions taken under the break-even programme are already leading to positive results and will see EBITDA at the upper end of the forecast target range for 2022

The Zur Rose Group performed in line with revenue expectations in the third quarter of 2022. External revenue[1] was down 4.4 per cent in local currency terms year-on-year. Because of the accelerated break-even programme, external revenue in Germany declined 11.8 per cent in local currency terms, in line with expectations. In Switzerland, Zur Rose kept up the strong growth seen in the first six months, gained further market share and increased revenue by 11.5 per cent. In the south-east European marketplace business the Group saw revenue decline just 2.0 per cent in local currency terms, despite a major optimisation of marketing expenditure. As a result of the focus on more profitable sales and potential e-prescription customers, the number of active customers declined by 400,000 to 11.3 million[2] as of 30 September 2022 compared to 30 June 2022.

Increasing number of e-prescriptions Since 1 September 2022, e-prescriptions have been undergoing a regional launch in Germany, starting in the Westfalen-Lippe and Schleswig-Holstein region. This marks the beginning of the national launch. To date around 450,000 e-prescriptions[3] have been filled. This number has more than doubled since 1 September. The majority of pharmacies in Germany are now able to redeem e-prescriptions and settle with health insurers. Doctors practices and clinics across the country can already now switch to e-prescriptions and do not need to wait for the official launch in their region. The Zur Rose Group is expecting a statement imminently from the Federal Ministry of Health on the introduction of additional more convenient redemption options for e-prescriptions. EBITDA break-even programme on track The programme to achieve EBITDA break-even in 2023 is making good progress. The integration of the medpex brand on the basis of the completed capacity expansion at the Heerlen site is proceeding according to plan and will be completed by the end of October. In addition, considerable improvements are being realised in the gross margin as well as in logistics and marketing costs. As a result of the successful capital raising in early September 2022, the Zur Rose Group has covered its operating capital requirement until free cash flow break-even. The buy-back offer also launched in September for the bond maturing in 2023 was met by strong demand and allows the Zur Rose Group to save CHF 1.5 million in interest costs. Outlook 2022: The Zur Rose Group confirms that external revenue for the current financial year will decline by a mid-single-digit percentage. Thanks to the consistent implementation of the break-even measures, the Group is raising the adjusted EBITDA target to between minus CHF 75 million and minus CHF 85 million (previously: between minus CHF 75 million and minus CHF 95 million).

2023: Management affirms that break-even at the adjusted EBITDA level will be achieved in 2023, regardless of the speed at which e-prescriptions are ramped up.

Medium term: The target adjusted EBITDA margin of 8 per cent is confirmed as the medium-term objective. New corporate website launched The new corporate website of the Zur Rose Group is now online at www.zurrosegroup.com. An expanded and restructured sitemap with sections on strategy, business areas and sustainability presents informative and user-friendly content. The investor hub is the central resource for all IR matters and offers all sorts of information about the Zur Rose Group it includes a newsroom with the latest ad hoc disclosures and corporate announcements. A sleek and clear look as well as structured content provide orientation. Storytelling based on multimedia content such as infographics, videos and photos completes the website. Some of these assets are available for the media to download.

Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited) 1.7.-30.9.2022 1.7.-30.9.2021 Change Zur Rose Group external revenue 439.7 492.8 -10.8% Zur Rose Group external revenue, in local currency 471 493 -4.4% Zur Rose Group 376.4 418.6 -10.1% Zur Rose Group, in local currency 401 419 -4.3% Markets Germany external revenue 255.4 323.5 -21.1% Germany external revenue, in local currency 264 299 -11.8% Germany 192.0 249.3 -23.0% Germany, in local currency 198 230 -13.9% Switzerland 170.4 152.9 11.5% Europe 15.9 18.1 -12.5% Europe, in local currency 16 17 -2.0% Revenue, in CHF million (unaudited) 1.1.-30.9.2022 1.1.-30.9.2021 Change Zur Rose Group external revenue 1,403.7 1,490.8 -5.8% Zur Rose Group external revenue, in local currency 1473 1491 -1.2% Zur Rose Group 1,200.3 1,258.4 -4.6% Zur Rose Group, in local currency 1254 1258 -0.3% Markets Germany external revenue 849.6 979.5 -13.3% Germany external revenue, in local currency 839 899 -6.6% Germany 646.5 747.1 -13.5% Germany, in local currency 639 685 -6.8% Switzerland 504.6 457.9 10.2% Europe 55.2 58.6 -5.9% Europe, in local currency 55 54 1.4% External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them.

[1]External revenue consists of the consolidated revenue of the Zur Rose Group plus online revenues of pharmacies supplied by the Zur Rose Group, less the consolidated revenue from supplying them. [2] Customers supplied by the Zur Rose Group, either directly or through its partners. [3] Source: gematik

End of Media Release

