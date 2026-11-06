Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
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06.11.2026 20:30:00
After the Midterm Rally, the Dow Is on Track to Beat the Nasdaq for the First Time Since 2022. Here's What History Says Could Come Next.
In the first market session following the midterm elections, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) gained 3% -- well ahead of the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC). As of market close on Nov. 4, the Dow is up 11% year-to-date (YTD) -- ahead of the Nasdaq Composite's 10.7% gain. Which is a stark contrast from where the indexes were just one month ago, when the Nasdaq was outperforming the Dow by more than ten percentage points.
Here's why the Dow is outpacing the Nasdaq and where the indexes could be headed from here.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Dow Inc
|28,11
|-1,33%
|Nasdaq Inc
|96,00
|0,95%
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