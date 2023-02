After Urging Millions of Taxpayers to Delay Filing, the IRS Gives the Green Light

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earlier this month, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) urged millions of U.S. taxpayers who had received state tax rebates or refunds last year to hold off on filing their 2022 tax returns. The federal tax treatment of these payments -- which were similar to the stimulus checks issued by the federal government during the pandemic -- was still undetermined.Now, just weeks later, the IRS has concluded the majority of its research on the subject, issued guidance on the taxability of these state payments, and given those taxpayers the go-ahead to file their federal tax returns.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading