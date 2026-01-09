Greenland CorpShs Aktie
WKN DE: 765929 / ISIN: US39530P3091
09.01.2026 18:07:46
After Venezuela, can the EU protect Greenland from the US?
Donald Trump's claims on Greenland are worrying Europe once again. After the US attack on Venezuela, concerns are growing over how far Washington might go — and if the EU has any real tools to defend Danish territory.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Welle
