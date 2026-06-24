Founder Aktie
WKN: 936949 / ISIN: BMG3654D1074
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24.06.2026 13:33:00
After Warning of a Potential Collapse, Cardano's Founder Now Says Cardano Can Beat Bitcoin. Is He Right?
Cardano (CRYPTO: ADA) founder Charles Hoskinson argued this week that his blockchain will overtake Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) despite Bitcoin's 70% decline over the last 12 months. That claim comes on the heels of Hoskinson taking a break earlier in June after warning of a "wave of failures" of crypto projects in Cardano's ecosystem. He also said that his chain has meaningful advantages over Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), especially in terms of decentralization.So, what exactly is it that Hoskinson is getting at here, and more importantly, is he right about the future of Cardano?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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