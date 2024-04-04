|
04.04.2024 13:30:00
After Wegovy's Approval to Treat Heart Disease, Novo Nordisk Continues to Make Moves
Diabetes and obesity care are two engines fueling the pharmaceutical industry right now. Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) is at the forefront of these markets thanks to its red-hot blockbuster drugs Ozempic, Rybelsus, and Wegovy.2024 has been a milestone year for Novo Nordisk, and the momentum doesn't appear to be slowing down. Let's dig into the company's latest wins and assess if now is a good time to scoop up some shares.Oftentimes, pharmaceutical companies will seek alternative uses for their most successful medications. These are known as expanded indications; they go through a separate and robust clinical-trial process with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!