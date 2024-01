After Years of Waiting, Could 2024 Be the Year This $50 Billion Company Goes Public?

The past couple of years have been tough for companies looking to go public. 2021 was a blistering hot year for initial public offerings (IPOs). However, headwinds emerged early in 2022 when the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates, and the Ukraine-Russia conflict was just getting started. IPOs plummeted 41% as companies put IPO plans on hold and waited for more favorable conditions.Potentially good news is on the way for IPO candidates. Stocks had a stellar year in 2023, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite index finishing up 26% and 55%, respectively. With the Fed signaling its aggressive interest rate hiking campaign may be over for now, improving market conditions could bring back the risk appetite, creating more appealing conditions for companies to go public.One company whose IPO has been on hold for several years is Stripe. The $50 billion fintech first explored going public in 2021, and its much-anticipated IPO could be one of the largest in 2024. Here's what you should know about the fintech company.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel