AfterShip Partners With Stallion Express to Help 8,000 Canadian eCommerce Sellers to Track Their Shipment Worldwide

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AfterShip, a leading shipping and tracking platform for top online retailers and Shopify stores, today announced a partnership with Stallion Express, a Canadian shipment services provider for small and medium sized online retailers nationwide for their shipment domestically and internationally.

The partnership enables the 8,000-strong eCommerce sellers using Stallion Express to provide proactive delivery updates to their shoppers and minimize customer services effort for WISMO (where is my order) enquiries. Research shows that 93% of consumers want to stay informed and receive proactive updates about their shipments.

"We are thrilled to empower Canadian Shopify merchants to grow by engaging their shoppers after sales with automated delivery updates," said Andrew Chan, co-founder of AfterShip. "Shoppers can be notified immediately if delivery goes wrong so that issues can be resolved earlier, which is critical to customer retention."

"This partnership provides an edge to our SME clients over their competitions, who are not equipped with this automated tracking capabilities," said Pramod Bhat, CEO of Stallion Express. "It works across all our carrier partners such as Canada Post, USPS and UPS, as we have full data integration with AfterShip."

Tracking is streamlined for both merchants and shoppers in time for the holiday shopping season. Previously, shoppers are sent a Shipment ID, a tracking number from the carrier and a third number for the last mile delivery. Now, tracking is made easy with one tracking number, one dedicated tracking website and a free AfterShip app available on iOS and Android.

About AfterShip

Founded in 2012, AfterShip is a shipment tracking platform for online retailers to improve consumers' post-purchase experience. Integrated with over 740 carriers worldwide, AfterShip tracks over 6 billion shipments per year. Currently, over 200 top brands and over 50,000 Shopify merchants utilize AfterShip to give their consumers peace of mind from shipment, anticipation to delivery. Partnering with leading eCommerce platforms such as Shopify, Magento and Squarespace, AfterShip provides branded tracking pages and sends proactive delivery updates. Major marketplaces like Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Wish and Lazada and brands like Lowe's, Wayfair, Siemens, HP, Aesop and Farfetch employ AfterShip to customize their own shipment tracking solution and add value to their merchants and consumers. For more information, please visit https://www.aftership.com

About Stallion Express

Founded in 2015, Stallion Express provides faster, smarter and affordable shipping for Canadian eCommerce sellers to grow their business. Whether it's domestic shipping within Canada, cross-border shipping to the U.S. or International Shipping to support your brand worldwide - we've partnered with a strong network of reliable and affordable carrier partners.

With our client base of more than 8000+, Stallion Express has saved over $4 million in shipping costs for over 5 million parcels. For more information, please visit https://stallionexpress.ca

Media Contact:

AfterShip: Tom Ho, 646.319.1849, tom.ho@aftership.com

Stallion Express: Diana Zheng, 647.203.9618, diana@stallionexpress.ca

