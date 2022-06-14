|
14.06.2022 19:42:00
AGA releases evidence-based principles to guide creation of national colorectal cancer screening approach
Goals: Eliminate screening barriers, reduce mortality
BETHESDA, Md. , June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Gastroenterological Association today released a series of evidence-based position statements that amount to a call to action for a national colorectal cancer screening approach, which would enable everyone to participate in colorectal cancer (CRC) screening programs without barriers.AGA position statements on reducing the burden of colorectal cancer.
CRC experts developed eight statements, which highlight the continuum of CRC screening, identify barriers and provide a platform for physician groups, patient advocates, industry, employers, payers and the government to work together eliminate screening barriers.
"CRC screening saves lives, but only if people get screened. Cost sharing is an important barrier to screening, which contributes to racial, ethnic and socioeconomic inequities in colorectal cancer outcomes. The full cost of screening – including non-invasive tests and follow-up colonoscopies – should be covered without cost to patients," says David Lieberman, MD, AGAF, chair of the AGA Executive Committee on the Screening Continuum. "AGA wishes to collaborate with key stakeholders to eliminate obstacles to screening, which disproportionately impact those with low income and lack of insurance."
AGA position statements on reducing the burden of colorectal cancer:
AGA published these position statements in Gastroenterology.
Groups interested in collaborating with AGA should contact Kathleen Teixeira, AGA Vice President, Public Policy and Advocacy, at kteixeira@gastro.org.
Colorectal cancer resources
- Coding guide for CRC screening (for physicians)
- CRC screening: what to expect when paying (for patients)
- For patients: CRC Screening Options
- Updates on Age to Start and Stop Colorectal Cancer Screening: Recommendations From the U.S. Multi-Society Task Force on Colorectal Cancer
- Clinical Practice Update: Approach to the use of non-invasive CRC screening options
About the AGA Institute
The American Gastroenterological Association is the trusted voice of the GI community. Founded in 1897, the AGA has grown to more than 16,000 members from around the globe who are involved in all aspects of the science, practice and advancement of gastroenterology. The AGA Institute administers the practice, research and educational programs of the organization. www.gastro.org.
