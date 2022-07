Against All Odds, SLS May Beat Starship to Orbit

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

For more than a decade, NASA has been building a new mega-rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS, a $2 billion-plus, bright-orange rocket ship that can carry 70 tons of cargo to orbit . It's also the rocket NASA hopes will return American astronauts to the moon, and then take them to Mars. Everyone who is anyone in space -- Boeing (NYSE: BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE: AJRD) -- has a piece of this project. And in as little as two months, it may finally fly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading