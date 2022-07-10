|
10.07.2022 11:53:00
Against All Odds, SLS May Beat Starship to Orbit
For more than a decade, NASA has been building a new mega-rocket, the Space Launch System or SLS, a $2 billion-plus, bright-orange rocket ship that can carry 70 tons of cargo to orbit. It's also the rocket NASA hopes will return American astronauts to the moon, and then take them to Mars. Everyone who is anyone in space -- Boeing (NYSE: BA), Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT), Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC), and Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings (NYSE: AJRD) -- has a piece of this project. And in as little as two months, it may finally fly.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
