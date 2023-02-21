|
21.02.2023 07:00:16
Against food waste: k kiosk and avec also join Too Good To Go
Valora Holding AG
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Valora further expands its group-wide partnership with the organisation Too Good To Go in the fight against food waste. As of now, 330 k kiosk and avec sales outlets in Switzerland also provide unsold foodstuffs at a reduced price around closing time.
Customers can use the free app Too Good To Go to find out whether there are any surprise bags of food available and, if so, in which k kiosk or avec sales outlet they are located. The customer orders the bag, pays via the app and collects it before closing time. The surprise bag costs CHF 4.90 and is made up of what was for sale on that day (e.g. salad, sandwich, muffins etc.) originally priced at about CHF 15.
Combating food waste is a central element of Valoras sustainability strategy. Although the stores bake and prepare their own fresh products, excess supply can still not be totally ruled out. Customers expect a broad offering until closing time, which is why products may be left over at the end of the day depending on daily frequency. Thanks to the Too Good To Go app, Valora saves still edible foods that can no longer be sold on the following day.
Almost 1 million bags of food saved
In Germany, approximately 380 BackWerk, Back-Factory, Ditsch and ServiceStore DB stores are involved in the movement. In March 2023, more sales outlets will follow from ServiceStore DB and U-Store. Thanks to Valoras group-wide partnership with Too Good To Go, 970,000 bags of food have so far been saved and food waste amounting to about 2,420 tonnes of CO2 prevented.
