Against food waste: k kiosk and avec also join Too Good To Go



21.02.2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST



Media release Valora further expands its group-wide partnership with the organisation Too Good To Go in the fight against food waste. As of now, 330 k kiosk and avec sales outlets in Switzerland also provide unsold foodstuffs at a reduced price around closing time. Customers can use the free app Too Good To Go to find out whether there are any surprise bags of food available and, if so, in which k kiosk or avec sales outlet they are located. The customer orders the bag, pays via the app and collects it before closing time. The surprise bag costs CHF 4.90 and is made up of what was for sale on that day (e.g. salad, sandwich, muffins etc.) originally priced at about CHF 15. Combating food waste is a central element of Valoras sustainability strategy. Although the stores bake and prepare their own fresh products, excess supply can still not be totally ruled out. Customers expect a broad offering until closing time, which is why products may be left over at the end of the day depending on daily frequency. Thanks to the Too Good To Go app, Valora saves still edible foods that can no longer be sold on the following day. Almost 1 million bags of food saved

The partnership between Valora and Too Good To Go goes back to 2019, when Caffè Spettacolo became the first Valora format to sell discounted bags of unsold foodstuffs in the evening. Subsequently, in Switzerland Brezelkönig, SuperGuud and BackWerk also signed up. Including the new k kiosk and avec sales outlets, just under 420 stores have now joined up in Switzerland. In Germany, approximately 380 BackWerk, Back-Factory, Ditsch and ServiceStore DB stores are involved in the movement. In March 2023, more sales outlets will follow from ServiceStore DB and U-Store. Thanks to Valoras group-wide partnership with Too Good To Go, 970,000 bags of food have so far been saved and food waste amounting to about 2,420 tonnes of CO 2 prevented. This media release is available online at www.valora.com/newsroom. About Valora

Each and every day, around 15,000 employees in the Valora network work to brighten up their customers journey with a comprehensive foodvenience offering nearby, quick, convenient and fresh. The around 2,700 small-scale points of sale of Valora are located at highly frequented locations in Switzerland, Germany, Austria, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The company includes, among others, k kiosk, Brezelkönig, BackWerk, Ditsch, Press & Books, avec, Caffè Spettacolo, Frittenwerk and the popular own brand ok. as well as a continuously growing range of digital services. Valora is also one of the worlds leading producers of pretzels and benefits from a well-integrated value chain in the area of baked goods. In 2021, Valora generated annual external sales of CHF 2.2 billion. The Valora Group with its registered office in Muttenz in Switzerland is the European retail unit of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (FEMSA). More information is available at www.valora.com. If you have any questions, please do not hesitate to contact: Media Relations

Martin Zehnder

Fon +41 61 467 24 53

media@valora.com

