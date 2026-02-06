Asahi Glass Aktie

Asahi Glass

WKN: 853783 / ISIN: JP3112000009

06.02.2026 06:38:18

AGC Turns To Profit In FY25, Sales Edge Down; Sees Growth In H1, FY26

(RTTNews) - AGC Inc. (ASGLF), a glass manufacturing company, Friday reported a profit in fiscal 2025, compared to prior year's loss, amid slightly lower net sales. Further, the company issued outlook for first half and fiscal 2026, expecting growth in earnings and sales.

In the year 2025, profit attributable to owners of parent was 69.16 billion yen or 325.67 yen per share, compared to loss of 94.04 billion yen or 443.71 yen per share a year ago.

Operating profit increased 1.3 percent to 127.47 billion yen from 125.84 billion yen in the prior year.

Net sales edged down 0.4 percent to 2.059 trillion yen from 1.068 trillion yen last year.

Looking ahead, for the first half, the company projects operating profit of 60 billion yen, up 11.1 percent year-over-year, with net sales of 1.07 trillion yen, a growth of 7.5 percent from last year.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company projects attributable profit of 77 billion yen, or 363.12 yen per basic share, up 11.3 percent from the prior year.

Operating profit would be 150 billion yen, up 17.7 percent year-over-year, with net sales of 2.20 trillion yen, a growth of 6.9 percent from last year.

In Tokyo, the shares were trading at 6,068.00 yen, down 0.28 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

