

EQS-Media / 19.02.2026 / 10:17 CET/CEST



AGC Vinythai Commissions Chlor-Alkali Plant with Increased Capacity and e-BiTAC Electrolyzers from thyssenkrupp nucera

One of the largest e-BiTAC orders in thyssenkrupp nucera’s chlor-alkali business fully executed and successfully commissioned

Capacity expansion of AGC Vinythai's chlor-alkali plant in Map Ta Phut, Thailand, by 220,000 tons of caustic soda per year

Largest investment in capacity expansion in AGC Vinythai’s history

Dortmund / Map Ta Phut, February 19, 2026 – AGC Vinythai has commenced commercial operations following the planned capacity expansion at its chlor-alkali plant in Map Ta Phut, Thailand. This project represents one of the largest deployments of thyssenkrupp nucera’s e-BiTAC v7 technology (bipolar ion exchange membrane process electrolyzer) for safe and efficient chlor-alkali electrolysis in a vinyl production chain.

The newly installed e-BiTAC v7 electrolyzer has an annual production capacity of 220,000 tons of caustic soda. The chlorine produced at the expanded chlor-alkali plant will supply AGC Vinythai’s vinyl plant facilities, enabling an increase in PVC production capacity from 300,000 tons to 700,000 tons per year. This expansion marks the largest investment in AGC Vinythai’s history and reinforces its position as Thailand's leading supplier of caustic soda and PVC.

This expansion enables the Thai company to meet the rapidly growing demand for caustic soda and PVC in Southeast Asia, further strengthening its position in the chlor-alkali business. These chemical products are essential inputs for key industrial and development sectors in Southeast Asia, including construction, packaging, automotive, pulp and paper, and textiles.

"Our decades of experience in filter press technology ensure an even pressure distribution across the membrane, providing our customers with more stable and efficient chlor-alkali electrolysis,” said Keisho Cho, CEO of thyssenkrupp nucera Japan. He added: “This optimizes energy consumption and reduces membrane stress. This project represents a significant milestone for AGC Vinythai in expanding the production of key chemical products in Southeast Asia and we are pleased to have successfully implemented it."

thyssenkrupp nucera was commissioned to supply an e-BiTAC v7 electrolyzer in 2025. The scope of the project was subsequently expanded to include balance-of-plant services, such as basic engineering and other unit systems apart from the electrolyzer.

Media inquiries:

Rita Syre

Senior Media Relations Manager

Mobile: +49 174 161 86 24

E-Mail: rita.syre@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

Investor inquiries:

Dr. Hendrik Finger

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 231 229 724 347

E-Mail: hendrik.finger@thyssenkrupp-nucera.com

About thyssenkrupp nucera:

thyssenkrupp nucera offers world-leading technologies for high-efficiency electrolysis plants. The company has extensive in-depth knowledge in engineering, procurement, and construction of electrochemical plants and a strong track record of more than 600 projects with a total rating of over 10 gigawatts already successfully installed. With its water electrolysis technology to produce green hydrogen, the company offers an innovative solution on an industrial scale for green value chains and an industry fueled by clean energy – a major step towards a climate-neutrality. thyssenkrupp nucera successfully went public in July 2023. The shares are traded on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

www.thyssenkrupp-nucera.com