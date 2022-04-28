28.04.2022 18:30:00

AGCO Announces Dividend Actions

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors declared a variable special dividend in the amount of $4.50 per share, payable on June 21, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business on May 20, 2022. The Company also increased the quarterly dividend to $0.24 per outstanding share, up $0.04 from $0.20 per outstanding share paid last quarter. Payment will be made on June 15, 2022 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on May 16, 2022.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson® Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

