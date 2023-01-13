AGCO Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company, (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced today its Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Conference Call is scheduled for Tuesday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Company will refer to slides on its conference call. Interested persons can access the conference call and slide presentation via AGCO’s website at www.agcocorp.com under the "Investors” Section.

The webcast will also be archived for twelve months immediately afterward.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit https://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

