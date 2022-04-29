AGCO Leader Wins Women in Manufacturing’s STEP Ahead Award

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and solutions, announces that Chunju Liu of Changzhou, China has received a 2022 STEP (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Production) Ahead Award from Women in Manufacturing, a division of the Manufacturing Institute.

This prestigious honor recognizes women leaders in the manufacturing industry and encourages them to lift up the next generation of female talent to pursue manufacturing careers.

"Chunju Liu, a leader in our manufacturing team, is a perfect example of the many women at AGCO who keep a laser focus on our farmer customers. They are also driven to serve their fellow employees and the communities where they live and work,” said Ivory Harris, Senior Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer at AGCO.

The STEP Ahead Awards, part of the larger STEP Ahead initiative, promote the role of women in the manufacturing industry through recognition, research, and leadership for attracting, advancing and retaining strong female talent.

"The 2022 STEP Ahead Honorees are excellent representatives of the exciting opportunities available in manufacturing,” said 2022 STEP Ahead Chair Denise Rutherford. "These remarkable women and the leadership they show help inspire the next generation of female leaders to consider careers in manufacturing.”

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

