AGCO Provides Update on Its Indiana Dealership Network

AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, today announced progress to fulfill its North American distribution strategy in Indiana with full-line sales and service for its Fendt® and Massey Ferguson® brands from three key dealerships:

Plevna Implement’s existing outlets in northern Indiana in Nappanee and Kokomo will be complemented with a new location in Auburn in Q2 2023, and expansion into western Indiana in the coming months.

Laker Farm Implement’s recent expansion of their current store in Rushville provides significantly greater capabilities to their central Indiana customers.

AgRevolution™ continues to broaden its sales and support services in southern Indiana with its 2022 expansion into Vincennes, an upcoming new facility in Corydon, and the recent addition of mobile remote support services.

MacAllister Machinery announced a transition from its current agricultural model in September 2023 to focus on core business lines. MacAllister will continue providing aftersales support for AGCO products through September 2024. Plevna, Laker Farm, and AgRevolution will provide continuous sales and support to Indiana farmers for all AGCO brands.

"AGCO maintains a very solid sales and support dealer network throughout Indiana, and we are excited about the growth and momentum of our Plevna, Laker Farm, and AgRevolution dealerships,” said Bill Hurley, AGCO VP, Distribution Americas.

For more information regarding AGCO dealerships, go to AGCOcorp.com.

Fendt and Massey Ferguson are registered trademarks of AGCO. AgRevolution is a trademark of AgRevolution LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting®, and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $12.7 billion in 2022. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230508005620/en/