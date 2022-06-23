AGCO to Host Sustainable Technology Event

AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, announced today that it will conduct a sustainable technology event on Tuesday, June 28, 2022. The meeting will include presentations by Eric Hansotia, AGCO’s Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer, Louisa Parker-Smith, AGCO’s Director Global Sustainability, Seth Crawford, AGCO’s Senior Vice President & GM, Precision Ag and Digital and Torsten Dehner AGCO’s Senior Vice President & GM, Fendt / Valtra. The event will begin at 14:15 C.E.T (8:15 a.m. E.D.T.) and is expected to conclude by 16:00 C.E.T (10:00 a.m. E.D.T.) Investors may register for the event by accessing the link on AGCO’s corporate website in the "Investors" section at www.agcocorp.com. The sustainable technology event will also be archived on the website.

About AGCO:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit https://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

# # # #

Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220622006022/en/