|
02.05.2022 23:30:00
AGCO to Present at the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference
AGCO, Your Agriculture Company (NYSE:AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment and infrastructure, announced today that it will participate in the 2022 Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on Thursday, May 5, 2022. The conference will include a presentation by Andy Beck, AGCO's Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer at 10:40 a.m. E.T. Investors may listen to a live webcast of the presentation by accessing the webcast button in the "Investors" section of the Company’s website at http://www.agcocorp.com/company/investors.aspx. The webcast will also be archived immediately afterwards.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
Please visit our website at www.agcocorp.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220502005866/en/
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AGCO Corp.mehr Nachrichten
|
07:01
|Ausblick: AGCO stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
28.04.22
|AGCO declares special dividend of $4.50 a share (MarketWatch)
|
28.04.22
|AGCO raises quarterly dividend by 20% to 24 cents a share (MarketWatch)
|
18.04.22
|Erste Schätzungen: AGCO zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu AGCO Corp.mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AGCO Corp.
|120,48
|0,65%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerErster Handel im Mai belastet: US-Börsen beenden Montagshandel dennoch höher -- ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- Nikkei letztlich knapp im Minus - Chinas Märkte ruhen feiertagsbedingt
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex notierten zum Wochenauftakt mit klaren Abschlägen. Die Wall Street präsentierte sich am Montag fester. In Japan ging es leicht aufwärts. Der Handel an den chinesischen Börsen ruhte unterdessen.