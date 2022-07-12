|
12.07.2022 20:26:00
AGCO Wins Red Dot Award: Design Concept 2022
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO), a worldwide manufacturer and distributor of agricultural equipment, infrastructure and precision ag technology, is honored to receive the Red Dot: Best of the Best award in the "Interaction and UX” category with its digital design concept, the AGCO 3D Product Advisor.
"This award is a tremendous honor that recognizes one of the innovative, industry-leading solutions that AGCO offers to the world’s farmers,” said Eric Hansotia, Chairman, President and CEO of AGCO Corporation. "Creating digital solutions that maximize value while improving long-term sustainability is core to our farmer-first strategy.”
Developed in collaboration with farmers around the world, the AGCO 3D Product Advisor sets new standards in digital product visualization while reducing complexity, increasing farm productivity, and generating sustainability impacts. Unity Technologies and Infosys Consulting were key partners in developing this solution.
About AGCO
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers customer value through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Challenger®, Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, Precision Planting® and Valtra®. Powered by Fuse® smart farming solutions, AGCO’s full line of equipment and services help farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $11.1 billion in 2021. For more information, visit https://www.AGCOcorp.com. For company news, information and events, please follow us on Twitter: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on Twitter, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.
