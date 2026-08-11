People Aktie
WKN DE: A2JDBV / ISIN: CA7097621089
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11.08.2026 16:30:00
Age 55-64? Here's the Average Retirement Savings for People Your Age
In theory, where your retirement savings stand in comparison to those of other investors your age shouldn't matter too much. Having more money than others doesn't guarantee that you (or anyone else) will have enough of a nest egg when the time comes.Nevertheless, there's something motivating -- maybe even a little empowering -- about knowing how you stack up against your peers. This is particularly true if you're within sight of retirement, but still have enough time to do something about it if changes are needed.With that as the backdrop, here's a look at the average retirement savings for people between the ages of 55 and 64.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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