Aktie
WKN DE: A12EDT / ISIN: US00108M1027
|
19.08.2026 14:46:00
Age 65-74? Here's the Average Retirement Savings for People Your Age.
How much do people start their retirement with these days? Obviously, everyone's nest egg is different, since they put different amounts into these accounts as they grow them and invest their money differently. The averages, though, give us a rough idea of where most people are.With that as the backdrop, here's a rundown from a handful of sources about where most people between the ages of 65 and 74 stand.If you're talking strictly about 401(k) account balances, mutual fund outfit and retirement plan administrator Fidelity offers detailed data on older participants in its plans. As of the end of March, folks between the ages of 65 and 69 had an average of $258,800 in their 401(k) accounts overseen by Fidelity, while its 70-plus clients had an average balance of $264,500. Similarly, the fund giant simply says that the average baby boomer's 401(k) is currently worth $260,300.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu AG&E Holdings Inc
Analysen zu People Corp.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerATX letztlich tiefer -- DAX nach Richtungssuche wenig bewegt -- US-Börsen etwas höher -- Asiens Börsen schließen vorwiegend tief im Minus
Der heimische Markt bewegte sich im Mittwochshandel auf negativem Terrain. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentierte sich zur Wochenmitte behauptet. US-Anleger zeigten sich verhalten in Kauflaune. An den Börsen in Asien wurden am Mittwoch mehrheitlich schwere Verluste eingefahren.