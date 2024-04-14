Ageas acknowledges BNP Paribas as shareholder

Ageas announces that it has been informed by BNP Paribas that BNP Paribas has signed an agreement with Fosun to acquire an approximately 9% stake in the share capital of Ageas, taking over Fosun’s shareholding in the capital of the company.

Ageas and BNP Paribas have been partners for many years via the joint shareholding of Ageas (75%) and BNP Paribas Fortis (25%) in AG Insurance and with BNP Paribas Fortis being a long-standing distribution partner to the Group’s Belgian insurance activities. Ageas is pleased to see that BNP Paribas recognises, through this investment, the value of its partnership for the long term and the potential of the company going forward.

Once Ageas has received the official transparency notification, it will issue a more detailed press release, in accordance with the regulatory requirements.

