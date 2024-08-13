Ageas and Amundi SA: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Amundi SA has notified Ageas on 9 August 2024 that, on 7 August 2024, its interest has exceeded the statutory threshold of 3% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 3,02%.

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed

7 August 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

187,971,187

Notified details

See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

The full chain of command can be found https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

Additional information

Amundi Asset Management SAS is the discretionary investment manager and exercises the voting rights at this discretion in the absence of specific instructions. Amundi Japan Ltd has not delegated voting to the Corporate Governance Team of Amundi Asset Management SAS.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 17.1 billion in 2023.

