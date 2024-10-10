|
10.10.2024 17:40:00
Ageas and BlackRock, Inc.: Transparency notification
Regulated information
In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BlackRock, Inc. has notified Ageas on 7 October 2024 that, on 1 October 2024, its shareholding in Ageas has increased and currently stands at 6,98%. It also reported changes to its group structure.
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of the control of an undertaking that holds a participating interest in an issuer
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a
Date on which the threshold is crossed
1 October 2024
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5%
Denominator
187.971.187
Notified details
See annex 1 b
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders
Additional information
As a result of the acquisition of Global Infrastructure Partners there has been a change to BlackRock’s group Structure. Upon the close of the transaction BlackRock, Inc. was renamed BlackRock Finance, Inc. and a NewCo became the publicly listed company with the name BlackRock, Inc.
This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.
* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.
Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 17.1 billion in 2023.
Attachment
