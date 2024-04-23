

Ageas and BNP Paribas: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, BNP Paribas has notified Ageas on 22 April 2024 that, on 19 April 2024, its interest has exceeded the legal threshold of 5% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 6.65%.

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed

19 April 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

5%

Denominator

187,971,187

Notified details

See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

Additional information

BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. and BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV are both controlled by BNP Paribas S.A.. BNP Paribas S.A. is not a controlled entity.This transparency notification is intended to declare (i) that BNP Paribas S.A. has crossed on a consolidated basis the 5% threshold upwards, and (ii) that BNP Paribas Cardif S.A. has crossed the 3% threshold upwards. This transparency notification is made in connection with the transaction announced by BNP Paribas S.A. and Fosun Group on April 14, 2024.

The 3,473,271 shares (1.85%) in the capital of Ageas held by BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV are pledged to the benefit of holders of the "CASHES" (bonds exchangeable for Ageas shares) as security for BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV's obligation to deliver such shares to holders of CASHES upon the exercise of their right of exchange against Ageas shares pursuant to the terms and conditions of such instruments. The voting rights associated with these Ageas shares are suspended.

In accordance with Article 10, §4 of the Law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, voting rights held in trading books are not taken into account in this transparency notification.

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

