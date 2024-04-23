|
23.04.2024 17:40:00
Ageas and Fosun: Transparency notification
In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Fosun has notified Ageas on 22 April 2024 that, on 19 April 2024, its interest has fallen below the legal threshold of 5% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 4.64%.
Reason for the notification
Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
Notification by
A parent undertaking or a controlling person
Persons subject to the notification requirement
See annex 1a.
Date on which the threshold is crossed
19 April 2024
Threshold that is crossed (in %)
5%
Denominator
187,971,187
Notified details
See annex 1b.
Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable
The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders
Additional information
Mr. Guo Guangchang controls Fosun International Holdings Ltd., which controls Fosun Holdings Limited, which controls Fosun International Limited, which controls Fosun Financial Holdings Limited, which controls Millennium Gain Limited, which controls Longrun Portugal, SGSP, which controls Fidelidade - Companhia de Seguros.
* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.
This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.
Ageas is a listed international insurance Group with a heritage spanning 200 years. It offers Retail and Business customers Life and Non-Life insurance products designed to suit their specific needs, today and tomorrow, and is also engaged in reinsurance activities. As one of Europe's larger insurance companies, Ageas concentrates its activities in Europe and Asia, which together make up the major part of the global insurance market. It operates successful insurance businesses in Belgium, the UK, Portugal, Türkiye, China, Malaysia, India, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Cambodia, Singapore, and the Philippines through a combination of wholly owned subsidiaries and long term partnerships with strong financial institutions and key distributors. Ageas ranks among the market leaders in the countries in which it operates. It represents a staff force of about 50,000 people and reported annual inflows of EUR 17.1 billion in 2023.
I
Attachment
