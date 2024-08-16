Ageas and Fosun: Transparency notification

In accordance with the rules on financial transparency*, Fosun has notified Ageas on 13 August 2024 that, on 9 August 2024, its interest has fallen below the statutory threshold of 3% of the shares issued by Ageas. Its current shareholding stands at 1.11%.

Reason for the notification

Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

Downward crossing of the lowest threshold

Notification by

A parent undertaking or a controlling person

Persons subject to the notification requirement

See annex 1a

Date on which the threshold is crossed

9 August 2024

Threshold that is crossed (in %)

3%

Denominator

187,971,187

Notified details

See annex 1 b

Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held, if applicable

The full chain of command can be found on https://www.ageas.com/investors/shareholders

This press release and the notifications received by Ageas are available on the website.

* article 14, paragraph 1 of the law of 2 May 2007 on disclosure of major holdings us provisions.

