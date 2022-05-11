+++ Handeln Sie Kryptowährungen, Devisen und Rohstoffe mit Deutschlands Nr. 1 CFD-Broker - Jetzt kostenloses Demo-Konto eröffnen** +++-w-
11.05.2022 07:30:00

Ageas reports first quarter results 2022

Ageas reports first quarter results 2022

  • Good commercial start across the business
  • Solid operating performance
Key Figures
Result  
  • Group net result excluding RPN(i) was EUR 210 million
Inflows
at Ageas’s part
  • Group inflows were up 5% to EUR 5 billion with increases in both Life and Non-Life and across all regions
  • Life inflows increased by 5% to EUR 3.5 billion driven by new business in China and Unit-Linked in Belgium and Portugal
  • Non-Life inflows were up 5% to EUR 1.4 billion, increasing across all regions
Operating Performance
  • Combined ratio stood at 96.7%, including 8.5pp impact from adverse weather events in Belgium and the UK
  • Operating Margin Guaranteed stood at 109 bps and Operating Margin Unit-Linked amounted to 40 bps
Balance Sheet
  • Shareholders’ equity amounted to EUR 11.1 billion or EUR 60.03 per share
  • Group Solvency IIageas ratio remained strong at 203%, well within the Group’s risk appetite and Solvency target
  • General Account Total Liquid Assets as at 31 March 2022 stood at EUR 1.1 billion
  • Life Technical Liabilities excl. shadow accounting of the consolidated entities were down 1% compared to end 2021 to EUR 74.4 billion

A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website.
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.

Impact24 -- Non-financial and Sustainability Achievements
 

  		 

  • With Impact24 Ageas puts Sustainability at the heart of everything it does, and the Group continues to work hard on its societal engagement. This quarter MSCI upgraded the Group’s rating by one notch to "A” status.
  • Ageas has been recognised for "Best Sustainable Insurance Solutions (Europe)” by FI.co, a print and online business and finance publication, reflecting a number of different sustainability initiatives at Ageas.
  • Ageas aims to be a Great place to Grow for its people and its current Top Quartile score on Employee NPS (Net Promotor Score) confirms a strong engagement from its employees, while Ageas’s efforts to promote talent, equality and diversity are resulting in good progress in gender diversity in leadership roles, recognised by European Women on Boards.
 

Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas said :
"I am pleased to see that we have made a good start to the year commercially in both Life and Non-Life and across all regions.
In a difficult economic environment, including the on-going impact of Covid in China and of course the conflict at the borders of Europe touching us and the entire world deeply, Ageas is continuing to deliver as a trusted insurer for so many.
Even against the background of volatile financial markets, Inflation and storms, the business continues to perform on track, giving us confidence for the year ahead

 

Attachment


Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu ageas NVmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu ageas NVmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

ageas NV 43,77 -0,88% ageas NV

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach US-Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen zum Handelsende sehr schwach -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX beendet den Tag deutlich höher - Asiens Märkte letztlich positiv
Die US-Börsen verzeichneten am Mittwoch teils deutliche Verluste. Der heimische Aktienmarkt notierte zur Wochenmitte letztlich höher. Der DAX präsentiert sich nach einem Ausflug unter die Nulllinie zum Handelsschluss deutlich fester. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte präsentierten sich am Mittwoch mit positiver Tendenz.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen