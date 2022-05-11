|
Ageas reports first quarter results 2022
- Good commercial start across the business
- Solid operating performance
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.
|Impact24 -- Non-financial and Sustainability Achievements
|
|
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas
said :
"I am pleased to see that we have made a good start to the year commercially in both Life and Non-Life and across all regions.
In a difficult economic environment, including the on-going impact of Covid in China and of course the conflict at the borders of Europe touching us and the entire world deeply, Ageas is continuing to deliver as a trusted insurer for so many.
Even against the background of volatile financial markets, Inflation and storms, the business continues to perform on track, giving us confidence for the year ahead”
