|
22.02.2023 07:30:00
Ageas reports full year 2022 results
Ageas reports full year 2022 results
- Group net result at EUR 1,011 million
- Strong operating performance thanks to an excellent performance in Non-Life Belgium and underlying result in Asia, and a high Operational Free Capital Generation in all regions
- Successful liability management action on the Fresh contributed EUR 146 million to the result
- Proposed final gross cash dividend of EUR 1.50 per share, bringing the total dividend to EUR 3.00 per share
|Key Figures
|Result
|
|Inflows
|
|Operating Performance
|
|Balance Sheet
|
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas says: " 2022, the first year of our Impact24 strategy, was a challenging year, but also one in which Ageas again delivered a solid performance. Commercially we continued to make progress thanks to Asia and the Non-Life business. And as a result of the strong operating performance reported in all regions, the Group’s net results exceeded EUR 1 billion. The Group’s solid balance sheet allows Ageas to offer shareholders a total gross dividend of EUR 3,00 over 2022. Throughout the year, we also took important steps in delivering on our Impact24 strategic ambitions in terms of growth, commercial excellence, integration of data & technology and sustainability. As a result, our non-financial and sustainability targets, reported for the first time, showed good progress on many fronts. I’m very grateful to our people and partners for their valued contribution to this excellent 2022 performance and I want to thank all our stakeholders for their sustained trust in our company. Today, our thoughts are with the people of Türkiye and Syria who lost relatives and friends in the devastating earthquake. Together with our Turkish partner Sabanci, we are providing support wherever we can and decided to donate financial support for an amount of EUR 1 million for immediate support and to fund recovery projects in the longer term. "
|Impact24 – Q4 Initiatives
|
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ageas NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ageas NVmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ageas NV
|42,04
|-1,15%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll im Blick: US-Börsen letztlich uneins -- ATX schließt tiefer -- DAX holt Verluste bis zum Handelsende auf -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handelstag in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt schloss den Mittwochshandel mit Verlusten ab. Der DAX konnte seine zwischenzeitlichen Verluste eingrenzen und nahe der Nulllinie schließen. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich uneinheitlich. An den asiatischen Börsen ging es zur Wochenmitte abwärts.