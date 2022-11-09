|
09.11.2022 07:30:00
Ageas reports nine months 2022 results
Ageas reports nine months 2022 results
- Continued solid commercial and operating performance
- Group net result affected by financial markets in Asia and Inflation in Europe.
|Key Figures
|Result
|
|Inflows
|
|Operating Performance
|
|Balance Sheet
|
A
complete
overview
of
the
figures
and
comparison
with
previous
year
can
be
found
on
page
5
of
this
press
release
and
on
the
Ageas
website.
Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.
|Impact24 -- Achievements
|
Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas:
« Ageas continued to perform well commercially and operationally in the third quarter of 2022. This translated into sustained growth in inflows in the Life business in China and an increase across the business in Non-Life.
The strong combined ratio and good margins in Life indicate that the insurance activities continue to perform within the Impact24 operating targets. It is mainly the low interest rates in China and the net capital losses in Asia that have affected the Group net result in the third quarter.
In the context of our Impact24 strategy, we took important steps that will drive our business forward in terms of growth, commercial excellence, integration of data & technology and sustainability.
I want to thank our people around the world for demonstrating their strong focus on value added growth under extreme volatile market circumstances. »
Attachment
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu ageas NVmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu ageas NVmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|ageas NV
|36,03
|0,42%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Verbraucherpreisen: US-Börsen mit Kursrally -- ATX letztlich in Grün -- DAX schließt deutlich im Plus -- Asiens Börsen beenden Handel in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag deutlich im grünen Bereich. Der DAX stieg nach Veröffentlichung der US-Inflationsdaten hoch. An der Wall Street ging es am Donnerstag kräftig nach oben. Die Börsen in Fernost notierten am Donnerstag tiefer.