Ageas reports nine months 2022 results

Continued solid commercial and operating performance

Group net result affected by financial markets in Asia and Inflation in Europe.

Key Figures Result



Group nine months net result excluding RPN(i) amounted to EUR 5 67 million

excluding RPN(i) amounted to Group third quarter net result excluding RPN(i) amounted to EUR 111 million, affected by net capital losses in Asia and inflation in Europe for an amount of EUR 175 million Inflows Group inflows were up 3% to EUR 1 3 billion with increases in both Life and Non-Life

were up 3% to with increases in both Life and Non-Life Life inflows increased by 3% to EUR 9 billion driven by new business in China

increased by 3% to driven by new business in China Non-Life inflows were up 5% to EUR 4 billion supported by all regions Operating Performance Combined ratio stood at 9 4. 4 % , including 3pp impact from adverse weather events in Belgium and the UK during the first quarter

stood at , including 3pp impact from adverse weather events in Belgium and the UK during the first quarter Operating Margin Guaranteed stood at 87 bps and Operating Margin Unit-Linked amounted to 39 bps Balance Sheet Shareholders’ equity amounted to EUR 8 billion or EUR 42.32 per share

amounted to or EUR 42.32 per share Group Solvency II ageas ratio improved and reached 22 5 % , well within the Group’s risk appetite

improved and reached , well within the Group’s risk appetite General Account Total Liquid Assets as at 30 September 2022 stood at EUR 1 billion

as at 30 September 2022 stood at Life Technical Liabilities excl. shadow accounting stood at the same level as at end 2021 at EUR 91 billion at Ageas’s part

A complete overview of the figures and comparison with previous year can be found on page 5 of this press release and on the Ageas website.

Key figures and main highlights on the segments can be found in the Annexes of this press release.

Impact24 -- Achievements Ageas opened its reinsurance activity to third parties trading under the brand Ageas Re

To support the development of its core business, Ageas invested in its agency distribution channel by partnering with Million Dollar Round Table

Exploring new partnerships with the ambition to participate in ecosystems and the platform economy, Ageas teamed up with eBaoTech Corporation at Group level and with Amazon in the UK

Ageas obtained the CO2-neutral label issued by CO2 Logic

Hans De Cuyper, CEO Ageas:

« Ageas continued to perform well commercially and operationally in the third quarter of 2022. This translated into sustained growth in inflows in the Life business in China and an increase across the business in Non-Life.

The strong combined ratio and good margins in Life indicate that the insurance activities continue to perform within the Impact24 operating targets. It is mainly the low interest rates in China and the net capital losses in Asia that have affected the Group net result in the third quarter.

In the context of our Impact24 strategy, we took important steps that will drive our business forward in terms of growth, commercial excellence, integration of data & technology and sustainability.

I want to thank our people around the world for demonstrating their strong focus on value added growth under extreme volatile market circumstances. »

