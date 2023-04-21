Ageas signs sale agreement for its French Life Insurance activities

Ageas announces today, that after consultation of the employee representatives, it has signed an agreement regarding the sale of its French life insurance, savings and pension business to La Mutuelle Epargne Retraite Prévoyance Carac ("Carac”).

Ageas’s French Life and Pension activities consist of Ageas France, Ageas Retraite, Ageas Patrimoine and Sicavonline. As of end 2022, the consolidated perimeter represented IFRS technical provisions of EUR 3.9 billion and an IFRS net profit of EUR 6.1 million.

Carac is a mutual operating in the domain of savings, protection and pension business in France.

This divestment is estimated to have a positive impact on the Group’s Solvency II ageas of 9% based on the position as at the end of 2022. The transaction will increase the liquidity of the Group by approximately EUR 185 million.

The disposal aligns with Ageas’s strategy to streamline its European portfolio and to concentrate on its core markets in the region.

The transaction is subject to regulatory approval and is expected to be closed during Q3 2023.

