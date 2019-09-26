Agencies and Marketers Find Common Ground, and Challenges, in MarTech

CINCINNATI, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- RSW/US, the nation's leading outsourced lead generation & business development firm for marketing agencies, just completed its first-ever Marketing Technology Survey Report. The full report can be downloaded here.

RSW/US President, Mark Sneider, attended this year's MarTech West conference in San Jose and was impressed with the energy, new ideas, and new platforms that permeated the conference.

In previous years, RSW released their Agency New Business Tools report, surveying agencies, PR firms and marketing services firms on the tools and platforms they found most useful to their new business efforts. While well-received, the team at RSW continued to see a lack of meaningful innovation and progress in the tools available, i.e., more of the same.

But they saw the explosion in the Martech space, and heard agency clients and marketing prospects grappling with it as they tried to stay ahead. Case in point: Chiefmartech's famous Technology Landscape Supergraphic, which in 2011 had 150 Martech firms, and in 2019 now numbers 7,040.

The results of the report show marketers making an effort to stay on top of trends, but with so many existing demands on their time, many can't. 55% of marketers surveyed say they have no time to study them. This leaves agencies with an opportunity to fill that knowledge void and add value to their prospect and client worlds. Especially with 33% of marketers also reporting they feel very behind or in the very early stages of trying to parse out all the available options.

RSW's report covers a spectrum of topics within the Martech space, directly related to agencies and marketers, including the difficulty in finding talent, predictions on spending, where each feel their current level of expertise lies, and how much "shiny object syndrome" plays a part in platform adoption.

Also included is a breakdown of agency and marketer platform use by type.

The RSW/US 2019 Marketing Technology Survey Report will be a valuable asset to both marketers and agencies in providing a better understanding of where each currently falls in the Martech space.

