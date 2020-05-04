|
04.05.2020 11:11:00
Agency Behind Internet's Greatest Viral Video Ads to Boost Hard-Hit COVID-19 Business with Free Ad Campaign
PROVO, Utah, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, more than 1.5 billion views, and helped drive over $450 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. In order to boost businesses hard-hit by COVID-19, the agency is announcing a giveaway of unprecedented scale: the opportunity to win a Harmon Brothers Sprint advertising campaign—a $100,000 value—for free.
"In the most challenging economy in modern history, most businesses are faced with a glaring choice: innovate or face extinction. We've been through huge challenges as an agency, and learned to take bold risks to drive success for our clients. This experience, coupled with an even greater surge in demand for e-commerce, puts Harmon Brothers in a unique position to help. We are going to help companies that are making a real difference by providing them an opportunity to thrive and win," said Benton Crane, CEO of Harmon Brothers. "The world needs better stories now more than ever—and we invite entrepreneurs to be creative and scrappy in making their case to us in this contest, so we can in turn make their case to the world."
How the Contest Works
The contest, titled 100K Poop to Gold Giveaway, launched May 1st and ends on May 22nd, 2020. Visit harmonbrothers.com/gold to learn more.
