Agency Behind Internet's Greatest Viral Video Ads to Boost Hard-Hit COVID-19 Business with Free Ad Campaign

PROVO, Utah, May 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Harmon Brothers, the Provo-based social media ad agency behind "the greatest viral ad in internet history," has earned national headlines, more than 1.5 billion views, and helped drive over $450 million in sales with its social blockbusters such as Squatty Potty, Purple, Chatbooks, FiberFix, Poo-Pourri, and Lumē. In order to boost businesses hard-hit by COVID-19, the agency is announcing a giveaway of unprecedented scale: the opportunity to win a Harmon Brothers Sprint advertising campaign—a $100,000 value—for free.

"In the most challenging economy in modern history, most businesses are faced with a glaring choice: innovate or face extinction. We've been through huge challenges as an agency, and learned to take bold risks to drive success for our clients. This experience, coupled with an even greater surge in demand for e-commerce, puts Harmon Brothers in a unique position to help. We are going to help companies that are making a real difference by providing them an opportunity to thrive and win," said Benton Crane, CEO of Harmon Brothers. "The world needs better stories now more than ever—and we invite entrepreneurs to be creative and scrappy in making their case to us in this contest, so we can in turn make their case to the world."

How the Contest Works

To enter, companies must share a story about how their service or product is solving a real problem for real people in a post on social media that includes the hashtag #PoopToGold and tags a Harmon Brothers account. Entrants must also submit an application at harmonbrothers.com/gold .

There will be ten total Winners: One Grand-Prize winner, four Finalists and five Semi-Finalists will be chosen.

The grand-prize winner will receive a free Sprint video created by Harmon Brothers . Sprint campaigns are conversion videos that help companies scale their business to millions of dollars in sales. Harmon Brothers has created successful Sprints for companies including Scooch, Lumē, Gabb Wireless, and more.

Five finalists will receive free coaching by a Harmon Brothers Creative Director through an "Easy Ads That Sell" (EATS) video.

All ten semi-finalists will receive one year of free access to Harmon Brother's University, an online learning platform launched in 2018, in which the agency has opened its entire playbook for creating ads that brand and sell.

The contest, titled 100K Poop to Gold Giveaway, launched May 1st and ends on May 22nd, 2020. Visit harmonbrothers.com/gold to learn more.

ABOUT HARMON BROTHERS

Harmon Brothers is a Provo, Utah-based ad agency behind "the most viral ad in internet history." Since 2013, the company has created over 20 groundbreaking, distinctive social media spots, which collectively have over 1.5 billion views and helped drive over $400 million in sales.

