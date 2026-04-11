Here Aktie

Here für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22

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12.04.2026 01:31:00

Agentic AI Is the Next Big Thing in AI. Here Are the 5 Best Stocks to Capitalize on It.

Artificial intelligence (AI) technology is starting to expand beyond chatbots. What's coming next is agentic AI -- software that can independently perform complex tasks on your behalf with only minimal instructions beforehand. In the coding world, AI agents are already being used widely, and that same type of automation is likely coming to other parts of the economy.These five companies are well positioned to capitalize on this trend, and investors should consider loading up on their shares now, before agentic AI hits the mainstream.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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