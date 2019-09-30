Agenus to Present at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 4, 2019

LEXINGTON, Mass., Sept. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN), an immuno-oncology (I-O) company with a pipeline of immune checkpoint antibodies, adoptive cell therapies1 and cancer vaccines, announced today that Jennifer Buell, PhD, Chief Operating Officer of Agenus, present an update on Agenus' progress and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the 2019 Cantor Global Healthcare Conference on October 4th, 2019 at the InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel.

The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed by visiting the "Events & Presentations" page within the Investors section of the Agenus website www.agenusbio.com or by using the link below. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Agenus website following the conference.

Date: Friday, October 4, 2019

Time: 8:20 A.M. ET

Webcast: http://wsw.com/webcast/cantor10/agen/

A b out Agenus

Agenus is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of therapies that engage the body's immune system to fight cancer. The Company's vision is to expand the patient populations benefiting from cancer immunotherapy with combination approaches that leverage a broad repertoire of antibody therapeutics, adoptive cell therapies (through its AgenTus Therapeutics subsidiary) and its proprietary cancer vaccine platforms. Agenus has a suite of antibody discovery platforms and a state-of-the-art GMP manufacturing facility with the capacity to support early phase clinical programs. Agenus is headquartered in Lexington, MA. For more information, please visit www.agenusbio.com and our twitter handle @agenus_bio. Information that may be important to investors will be routinely posted on our website and twitter.

Contact:

Agenus Inc.

Jennifer S. Buell, PhD

781-674-4420 jennifer.buell@agenusbio.com

1Through AgenTus Therapeutics, a subsidiary of Agenus

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/agenus-to-present-at-the-2019-cantor-global-healthcare-conference-on-october-4-2019-300928055.html

SOURCE Agenus