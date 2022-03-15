Agfa-Gevaert Group extends its Share Buyback Program 2021 – regulated information

Mortsel, Belgium – March 15, 2022 – 5:40 a.m. CET

The Agfa-Gevaert Group announces that the 2021 Share Buyback Program announced on March 10, 2021, and running until March 31, 2022, will be extended through March 31, 2023 (the ‘Extended Share Buyback Program 2021’).

This was decided at the Board of Directors' meeting held on March 8 this year.

Since the beginning of the Share Buyback Program until transaction date March 14, 2022, the Agfa-Gevaert Group purchased 8,992,119 treasury shares for an amount of 35,083,025.32 Euro, representing 5.34% of the total number of shares outstanding on April 1, 2021.

Under the Extended Share Buyback Program 2021, Agfa-Gevaert may, until March 31, 2023, continue to purchase treasury shares up to a total amount of 50,000,000 Euro. These share buybacks will take place under the terms and conditions approved by the Group's Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of May 12, 2020.

Agfa-Gevaert will renew the authorization of its independent financial intermediary to purchase shares of Agfa-Gevaert for its account. The program will be implemented in accordance with industry best practices and in compliance with the applicable buyback rules and regulations. To this end, an independent financial intermediary will repurchase shares on the basis of a discretionary mandate. During the program, the Group will regularly publish press releases with updates on the progress made (if any), as required by law. This information will also be available on the investor relations pages of the Group’s website.

The purpose of the repurchase program is to destroy some or all of the repurchased shares.

About Agfa

The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds four divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT, Digital Print & Chemicals and Offset Solutions. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2021, the Group realized a turnover of 1,760 million Euro.



Contact:

Viviane Dictus

Director Corporate Communication

T +32 (0) 3 444 71 24

E viviane.dictus@agfa.com

Johan Jacobs

Corporate Press Relations Manager

T +32 (0)3/444 80 15

E johan.jacobs@agfa.com

Attachment