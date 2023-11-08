|
08.11.2023 07:45:00
Agfa-Gevaert: Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information
Publication of a transparency notification – Regulated information
(Article 14 of the law of May 2, 2007 on the disclosure of significant shareholdings)
Mortsel, Belgium – November 8, 2023 – 7.45 a.m. CET
According to Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, the threshold as from which a shareholding needs to be disclosed, has been set at 3%, 5% and a multiple of 5%.
In conformity with the Law of May 2, 2007 regarding the disclosure of significant shareholdings in listed companies, Agfa-Gevaert (Euronext: AGFB) discloses the following declaration:
Boldhaven Management LLP declared on November 6, 2023, that as per October 31, 2023, it holds a stake in Agfa-Gevaert of 4,870,825 shares or 3.15% (denominator is 154,820,825), thus crossing the 3% threshold upwards.
Full chain of controlled undertakings
Boldhaven Management LLP is the investment manager (order placer) on behalf of three funds – Boldhaven Master Fund / Blackwell Partners LLC – Series E – Boldhaven Management / Star V Partners LLC – Boldhaven Management. The three funds hold a total of 4,870,825 shares held via equity swap amounting to 3.15% of outstanding share capital of Agfa-Gevaert (ISIN BE0003755692). Boldhaven Management LLP is not a controlled entity.
Additional information
Boldhaven Management LLP is the investment manager of the funds and can exercise the voting rights attached to the shares at its discretion in the absence of specific instructions.
Notifications of important shareholdings to be made according to the Law of
May 2, 2007 or Agfa-Gevaert NV’s bylaws, should be sent to viviane.dictus@agfa.com.
About Agfa-Gevaert
The Agfa-Gevaert Group is a leading company in imaging technology and IT solutions with over 150 years of experience. The Group holds three divisions: Radiology Solutions, HealthCare IT and Digital Print & Chemicals. They develop, manufacture and market analogue and digital systems for the healthcare sector, for specific industrial applications and for the printing industry. In 2022, the Group (including the Offset Solutions division) realized a turnover of 1,857 million Euro.
Contact:
Viviane Dictus
Director Corporate Communications
tel. ++32 0 3 444 7124
e-mail: viviane.dictus@agfa.com
Attachment
