Agfa-Gevaert- Spire Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest providers of private healthcare, chooses Agfa DR, powered by MUSICA®, for a significant number of its 40 hospitals

Mortsel, Belgium – 08 March 2022 – 14:00 CET

The high-performing, ceiling-suspended DR 600 delivers a streamlined workflow, increased patient throughput, excellent image quality and low dose.

With the intelligent, dynamic DR 800, general radiography and fluoroscopy exams, as well as minor interventional procedures, can be carried out in one room, with one investment.

The groundbreaking mobile DR 100s, designed in collaboration with users around the world, combines fast, high-quality DR imaging with excellent maneuverability and ease of use.

Like all of Agfa’s DR systems, the DR 600, DR 800 and DR 100s are powered by MUSICA. The MUSICA Imaging Workstation enhances workflow and productivity, with a single, intuitive interface for smooth, efficient DR imaging.

Spire Healthcare, a leading independent hospital group in the United Kingdom that delivered tailored, personalized care to almost 750,000 inpatients and day patients in 2020, has chosen to fit a significant number of its 40 hospitals across the UK with Agfa direct radiography (DR) systems and solutions. Agfa will be the preferred provider of mobile X-ray, ceiling X-ray rooms and Fluoroscopy rooms during the long-term contract.

"We have been using Agfa DR at two of our sites, and were very pleased with the results; they deliver the high image quality, low dose and intuitive workflow we need to provide outstanding personalized care to our patients. By choosing to install Agfa DR across a significant number of our hospitals over the next three years, we are confident that we are making the best decision to support our mission of delivering high standards of care, with integrity and compassion and from high-quality facilities,” comments Ben Foxley, Head of Procurement of Spire Healthcare.

"We are delighted that, based on their real-life experience with Agfa and our DR solutions, Spire Healthcare has chosen to put their trust in us, and to foster a closer and longer-term relationship between our two organizations” says Martin Tew, Sales Director UK & Eire for Agfa.

Georges Espada, Global Head of Digital Radiography business at Agfa adds: ‘We are committed to putting smart solutions into the hands of radiology departments, and to providing them with concrete answers that meet their real needs. This agreement with Spire Healthcare shows that we are on the right path, delivering exceptional usability, high quality, low dose and more.”

Maximized productivity, throughput and quality

The high-performing, ceiling-suspended DR 600 provides radiology department with a complete and integrated solution offering high-quality images and maximum versatility. It streamlines workflow and increases throughput, enhancing the experience of patients and operators alike with technologies including ZeroForce maneuverability and EasyStitch full leg/full spine imaging.

Exceptional mobile ergonomics and agility

The groundbreaking DR 100s combines a remarkably narrow width and light weight with a powerful generator and imaging processing. The swift, motor-driven DR 100s delivers fast, high-quality DR imaging, quick image preview, excellent maneuverability and ease of use, for comfortable bedside imaging. The tube head with ZeroForce technology makes manual movement nearly effortless in all three axes.

A flexible solution for fluoroscopy and general radiography

The versatile DR 800 can handle a full range of radiography and fluoroscopy exams with a single investment and no need for additional specialty rooms. The care provider can choose to work in the room tableside with the patient, or use the remote functionality. LiveVision Technology allows accurate dose-free remote positioning, while X-Team Technology supports collaboration between radiologists and technologists.

Lower dose, "first time right” imaging

Like all of Agfa’s DR systems, the DR 600, DR 800 and DR 100s are powered by MUSICA. The MUSICA Imaging Workstation enhances workflow and productivity, with a single, intuitive interface for smooth, efficient DR imaging. Agfa’s latest generation of its gold-standard MUSICA image processing provides "first time right” imaging, supporting ALARA (as low as reasonably achievable) principles for radiation dose.

