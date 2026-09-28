28.09.2026 08:12:24

Agfa-Gevaert To Combine Digital Printing Business With Electronics For Imaging

(RTTNews) - Agfa-Gevaert (AGFB.BR), an imaging technology company, on Monday announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Electronics for Imaging to combine Agfa's Digital Printing Solutions business with EFI.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of 2026.

The closing is subject to customary employee information and consultation processes, regulatory approvals, and other closing conditions.

The company said that an affiliate of Siris will hold a 60% interest in the combined company, while Agfa will hold a 40% interest.

Siris and Agfa will act as equal partners under the governance structure.

The combined company is expected to generate approximately €540 million or $625 million in revenue in 2026 on a pro forma basis.

The company will serve thousands of customers across more than 100 countries.

The combined business will offer industrial inkjet solutions across print engines, inks, software and workflow.

The combination is expected to create synergies through cross-selling opportunities, expanded applications and greater geographic reach.

On Friday, Agfa-Gevaert closed trading 3.14% lesser at EUR 0.3705 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

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